MoS Bacchu Kadu, ex-finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar test Covid positive

Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu and senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kadu, who was in his home constituency of Achalpur, had undergone the RT-PCR test after developing mild symptoms. His wife and some other members of his family have also tested positive. He is the 12th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to catch the infection.

On Saturday, the Prahar Janshakti Paksh leader, a Shiv Sena ally, shared the information on his official Twitter handle and urged all those who had come in touch with him in the last few days to go into isolation and get themselves tested.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif had tested positive for the virus. Ministers Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS, Cooperation) had earlier tested positive for the infection.

