Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked

Sion police registered a case against two people, purportedly affiliated with Shiv Sena, for allegedly posting offensive cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter.

Police said that a case has been registered against one Rohan Pathankar, who is an office bearer of Shiv Sena from Worli and Nitin Shinde from Pune. Shinde works for the IT cell of the party. An offensive and morphed image of Modi and Shah was posted on Twitter from Pathankar’s Twitter handle, police said. “The caption posted along with the picture was also offensive. However, minutes later, Nitin retweeted the picture that allegedly encouraged Pathankar’s post,” said an officer from Sion police station.

A resident from Sion reported the matter to the police alleging that it was done to tarnish the image of senior leaders of the country following which a case was registered under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the IPC. No arrests have been made in the case.