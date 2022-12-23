More time to regularise illegal constructions in Thane district

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given more time to regularise unauthorised constructions in the Thane district till June 2023.

All such proposals will now be processed till September 30, 2023.

The proposals received in the extended period will be given some additional promotional concession on penalty charges, officials said.

The previous deadline for submission of proposals for the regularisation of construction was December 2022.

The state government appointed MMRDA as a special planning authority (SPA) in the Bhiwandi notified area, Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur and Kalyan growth centre. Therefore, the regularisation provision will be applicable in all these SPA regions as well.

The MMRDA calculates the penalty on the base premium rate which is 25 per cent of the developed land given in stamp duty, a ready reckoner issued by the government for the year of approval in the regularisation process.

Therefore, the authority has configured the scale of penalty as a percentage of premium rates. The penalty ranges from 20 per cent to 100 per cent based on the extent of the violation to be regularised.

For instance, for work that was carried out the beyond the Commencement Certificate (CC) but within the approved plan the fine will be 20 per cent on 25 per cent of the base premium rate.

Similarly, work carried out beyond CC and within the approved plan but after the issue of stop-work notice will constitute a 40 per cent penalty amount of the 25 per cent of the base premium rate.

Work carried out without approval but within plot potential, including setback area will draw a 70 per cent penalty, while work carried out without approval but regularised while utilising TDR or amalgamation of additional plots or additional FSI permissible, according to the provisions of applicable sanctioned DCR will draw 100 per cent penalty.

Other violations such as change of use within approved/authentic buildings incur a 30 per cent penalty. For interior addition/alteration within approved/authentic building, which requires prior permission or work of foundation of any type or excavation work/temporary labour huts/camp/temporary site office/godown/store laboratory/sample flat site Rs 520 per sq m will be levied (minimum Rs 25,000) to be increased by 5 per cent every two years.

Unauthorised occupancy without obtaining a prior Occupation Certificate (OC) from the authority will result in charges of Rs 50 per sq m of the occupied carpet area.

An MMRDA official said the submission timeline has been extended following demand from various stakeholders, including developers.

While a few proposals have already been received with additional time many others will also submit proposals especially when some cent promotional concession has been offered on the penalty amount to be paid, said the official.

Meanwhile, sources said that several constructions in Bhiwandi and other areas are unauthorised and therefore the MMRDA also plans to earn some revenue by initiating such regularisation measures.