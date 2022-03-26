More than eight years later, Mumbai to get second metro line

In a few days, Mumbai will get a second metro line to ease the commute for people travelling in the western suburbs of the city.

Almost eight years after the city got its first-ever 11.40 km elevated Metro line — one corridor connecting Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova — two additional lines will be partially operational soon.

According to sources, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated Metro corridors – Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar, and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East. The project has received a green signal from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). The CMRS started inspection on these two lines on February 20, and has given the go ahead for the commercial operation.

The MMRDA, with the necessary permission from the state government, can start the operation whenever the government decides.

The CMRS had conducted an inspection on the lines a couple of times, and had also communicated flaws or rectifications needed to the MMRDA, which the MMRDA claims it has rectified.

What do we know about the new Metro routes?

These two new metro lines, 2A and 7, will run parallel in the east and west side of the suburb, and are expected to decongest the Western Express Highway, the major arterial road of Mumbai.

Once the whole 35 km of corridor is functional, one can travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar by Metro without exiting the Metro station.

The commercial operation of both the lines is planned in two phases. As part of Phase 1 of the project, 2A and 7 corridors will cover 18 stations. The two lines will be interconnected.

Meanwhile, Bharat Earth Movers Limited has supplied all the 10 Metro rakes to MMRDA for beginning operations on the lines. They are completely indigenous and can be driverless.