More than 82,000 register online for MHADA housing lottery

THE MAHARASHTRA Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has so far recorded over 82,000 people who have registered for its housing lottery, that too, online. The housing body had opened online registration for the lottery on its portal only from from January this year.

Most registrations were recorded from Pune since MHADA’s housing lottery includes 4,000 houses under Pune board. However, the official said numbers will increase further since online registration facility on the MHADA website will be active all 365 days, and one need not register separately if they wish to apply for other lotteries.

In a latest development, MHADA has introduced advanced software to process the entire housing lottery draw online. As part of it, MHADA has asked interested home-buyers to register themselves on its portal. In fact, once registration is done, applicants can participate in any lottery draw, provided they do not own any house under MHADA.

As per the rule, home buyers cannot apply in multiple lottery draws under MHADA if they have won a house under its lottery scheme. The objective is to fulfill the aim of ‘housing for all’.

Once online registration is done, a unique code is generated to create the home-buyer’s profile. It will help to prevent duplication in case the applicant has already won a house under MHADA’s scheme. If not, the applicant, whenever applying, needs to feed in his/her user ID credentials and apply for the lottery along with the mandatory deposit, said the official.

Online registration will also save MHADA the time usually spent on scrutinising documents after calling of lottery draw.

The housing authority has introduced online registration for the Pune lottery wherein 5,990 houses have been offered, wherein MHADA is testing its new software. The same system will be adopted for other MHADA boards for the lottery draw. The Mumbai board of MHADA, after a gap of almost five years will conduct a housing lottery draw for over 5,000 houses in March this year.