More than 50% e-pass applications rejected in state, 73% in Mumbai

Since April 22, of the over 6.8 lakh people who had submitted online applications to the state police seeking e-passes to travel to or within Maharashtra, 54 per cent were denied permission.

The rejection percentage is much higher in Mumbai, with 73 per cent applicants being denied permission to travel by the city police.

According to the state police, there are two major reasons for denying e-passes – the applicants did not have an essential reason or emergency to travel and many did not upload necessary documents to prove they are traveling for an emergency and essential reason.

To tackle the second wave of Covid-19, the state police, like last year, had started issuing e-passes from April 22 to all those motorists who are not part of essential services but need to travel to Maharashtra from other states or those who need to travel outside their cities and districts within Maharashtra due to an emergency or an essential reason.

Even those engaged in essential services need an e-pass if they are not traveling for official work.

E-passes are not required for anyone traveling within their city for an emergency or essential reason.

Chaitanya S, DCP (Operations) and PRO for the Mumbai Police, said the most common reasons that 73 per cent of the people in the city gave for purpose of travel in their rejected applications was “business meetings, returning home from outside state as well as family and religious functions, such as thread ceremony, among others.”

In Mumbai, 44,158 applicants have been received. Of them, while 32,324 (73 per cent) applications were rejected, 11,300 passes were issued.

Till Thursday, 6,82,360 applications were received across the state, said Suhas Warke, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Maharashtra. Of these, 12,786 are pending.

While 3,06,854 were issued e-passes, 3,62,720 (54 per cent) applications were rejected.