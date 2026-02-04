More than 40% state-owned enterprises are loss-making: 16th Finance Commission report

It added, “One of the major issues concerning SPSEs is the large number of non-operational or inactive enterprises. While there are some differences in how SPSEs are classified as ‘inactive’ in audit reports of various states, by and large, inactive SPSEs can be described as those that have ceased to carry out their operations.”

Out of 101 State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs) in Maharashtra, 45 are loss-making while nine have zero profit or loss for the year 2022-23 . Only 47 SPSEs in the state are profit-making, according to the 16th Finance Commission report for 2026-2031.

According to the report, SPSEs in infrastructure sector lead the loss-making units, followed by power and manufacturing. Infrastructure sector comprises of construction, urban development etc, while manufacturing sector comprises of chemicals, powerloom and paper, etc.

Among the highest profit-making SPSEs in Maharashtra are agriculture and allied, followed by finance and miscallaneous. Miscellaneous comprises of textbook publishing, governance/leadership institutes for backward population, region development corporations etc., while finance sector comprises of finance, credit and investment corporations, financial services etc.