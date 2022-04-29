More than 1,300 new colleges needed across state: Perspective plan

There could be over 1,300 new colleges across Maharashtra, with more than 250 only under Mumbai University’s jurisdiction. The new perspective plan has approved the requirement of these colleges and applications are now invited from educational institutions if they wish to start colleges in these areas. After the process of application concludes this month-end, final approvals will be allowed, post scrutiny.

However, sources said, colleges do not start on all the approved spots. “The perspective plan essentially lay down the requirement of colleges, depending on several factors such as population in the locality, demand for certain courses, and availability of those courses in the vicinity. After the perspective plan is approved, applications are invited from institutions willing to start colleges on these spots. All applications then undergo strict scrutiny before they are finally approved to start a college,” said a source from the Higher and Technical Education department of Mantralaya, adding that there is always a difference between approved spots in the perspective plan and actual number of colleges starting.

While the approvals are for 1,338 spots in the state, the highest, 255, are under the Mumbai University’s jurisdiction. This is followed by the SNDT University with 203 but its jurisdiction is across Maharashtra. For Savitribai Phule Pune University, there are 165 approvals. Most of the requirements are finalised in traditional streams of Arts, Commerce, Science and their allied courses of professional structure. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has already banned the starting of any new engineering college.

It is also important to note that all the approved spots may not be completely new colleges. For example, there could be a commerce college already running in the area but now a new requirement of Arts or Law college has emerged at the same place. “This too is covered under the perspective plan which may be an additional approval to the existing set-up. But technically, it is a new college,” explained a senior official from the department.