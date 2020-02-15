More than 1 acre needed to build Mumbai Eye, bidders tells MMRDA

On February 12, a pre-bid meeting of interested bidders held at MMRDA office was attended by 20 representatives from eight companies. On February 12, a pre-bid meeting of interested bidders held at MMRDA office was attended by 20 representatives from eight companies.

To build a replica of the ‘London Eye’ in Mumbai, more land is required than the one acre made available at Bandra Reclamation, interested bidders have told the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The 13-year-old plan for build a ‘Mumbai Eye’ has been revived by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the MMRDA floating a global tender inviting expressions of interest for the project. On February 12, a pre-bid meeting of interested bidders held at MMRDA office was attended by 20 representatives from eight companies. Questions were raised about the size of the plot at Bandra Reclamation, among others.

“The bidders wanted a project feasibility report, fixing of details such as height, timeline for construction and parking requirements at the site, the revenue structure and which planning authority that would be in charge of the project. They also wished to know if they could get relaxation in duties on imported parts of the machinery. Some suggested adding water sports and other sources of revenue to the project,” MMRDA spokesperson B G Pawar said.

Among those present at the meeting were representatives from Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Infrastructure, Esselworld, Deverus Advisory Services, Dhru Consultancy Services, Parkash Amusement and Hiten Sethi & Associates. The plan to make a London Eye replica was first taken up in 2006, when then Shiv Sena-led BMC made budgetary provisions for the construction of a 630-foot Mumbai Eye. The plan at that time was to build the replica on a 14,000 sq m land near the Bandra Bandstand. But BMC, which was facing financial constraints at the time, never got to implement the plan.

In 2011, the Maharashtra State Road Development corporation revived the plan and proposed to construct it on public-private-partnership (PPP) model. This, too, failed to take off.

