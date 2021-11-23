Maharashtra: More students attend classes in BMC-run schools

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run schools show that more students are attending physical classes a month after schools reopened for Classes 8 to 12 in the city.

Out of the 71,923 students in classes 8 to 10 across 867 civic-run schools, around 58 per cent or 42,104 students have resumed physical classes. When the schools reopened on October 4, the attendance was between 30- 35 per cent.

On the first day of reopening on October 4, roughly 30,250 students – less than half of the total strength — attended classes. The number dropped to 23,162 the next day. At the end of October, the attendance had reached over 50 per cent, the data showed.

“Over 40,000 students are attending in-person classes in the civic-run schools regularly, which is an inspiring number. Our teachers should be praised for this accomplishment, as they paid home visits, solved doubts and queries of parents, who were initially hesitant to send their children to schools,” said Raju Tadvi, education officer, BMC.

Due to the pandemic, schools have begun a hybrid model, with teachers continuing with online classes along with in-person classes. Most schools in the city are conducting regular in-person classes for Class 9 and 10 students and twice a week for the remaining classes.

Out of the 867 civic-run schools, 809 have resumed in-person classes. The civic body said that parents of around 66 per cent of these students or parents of 47,634 students have given written consent to send their children to school.

The data show that Class X students are more regular in attending schools, compared to eighth and ninth standards, said principals. Principals at both the civic-run and private schools had said that the attendance might improve after October.

Parents of 24,289 students have not given consent for their children to attend classes. BMC reached out to parents, who did not give their consent and found that other than the fear of contracting Covid 19, many parents said they don’t have proper transportation facilities or are out of the city. Out of the 24,289 students, parents of 14,635 students have expressed hesitation in sending their kids to schools for in-person classes. BMC was unable to get in touch with 729 students, and 3,086 students are not in the city.

Around 194 students have changed schools, according to the data from the civic body.