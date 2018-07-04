More rains in Maharashtra likely today: IMD

A waterlogged road in Parel on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar A waterlogged road in Parel on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

HEAVY RAINS were recorded in the city and the suburbs on Tuesday, which are likely to continue on Wednesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the last 24 hours, until 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD’s Santacruz station has received 131.4 mm of rain and Colaba 75.2 mm. From 8.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the Santacruz station received 98.3 mm and Colaba 44.4 mm of rainfall.

However, civic body’s automatic weather stations, between 7 pm on Monday and 3 pm on Tuesday, recorded the highest rainfall of 208 mm in Kurla in eastern suburbs, 183 mm in Marol in western suburbs and 176 mm in Matunga and Sion in the island city.

K S Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region), said a north-south offshore turf system has resulted in torrential rains over the entire Maharashtra coast. “Heavy rains are likely to continue for another 12 hours and rain pattern similar to Tuesday will be seen on Wednesday,” said Hosalikar. Officials said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar have been put on alert.

Sources in the MET department said most of the heavy spells occurred during the night and early morning. In Navi Mumbai, the intensity of rainfall was comparatively lower as Nerul recorded 80 mm and Panvel 68 mm of rainfall. Outside Mumbai, maximum rainfall was recorded in Dapoli at 57.14 mm. “The total rainfall has already exceeded last year’s 1,017.5 mm. It now stands at 1,279.88 mm and will increase further,” said an officer from the Thane Municipal Corporation.

BMC officials said that they received complaints of waterlogging from across the city. The waterlogged areas include Hindmata, Parel, Sion, Chuna-bhatti, Andheri subway, Andheri police station below the Metro bridge, Oberoi mall in Dindoshi, postal colony in Chembur and Pantnagar in Ghatkopar among others. In all, 177 de-watering pumps were used to ensure the water recedes immediately across the city, said an official.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said: “We have installed five big de-watering pumps, each having a capacity to pump out 10,000 litre water per hour.”

