More Mumbai Police officers transferred

A day after the Maharashtra Police transferred many five high-profile officers from Mumbai and nearby areas, inspectors Daya Nayak and Rajkumar Kothmire too were shifted.

Nayak, who was transferred to Gondia, was with the Maharashtra ATS and was helping in the investigation of the Ambani terror scare case. Kothmire, who was sent to Gadchiroli, was attached with the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell for the last few years.

An officer said that the officers who have been transferred had been posted in Mumbai and nearby areas for several years. “Some of them were also considered to be influential and close to particular IPS officers… They worked alongside the senior officers and accompanied them wherever they were posted. This is an unhealthy trend,” the officer added.

Ever since the Ambani terror scare case, in which the alleged involvement of some Mumbai Police officers have been found, there has been an attempt to improve the image of the force.