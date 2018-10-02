More Mumbai college teachers join MFUCTO strike

On Monday, teachers from St Xavier’s College, Sathaye College, K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce and Bhavan’s College extended their support to the agitation and joined the strike (Representational image) On Monday, teachers from St Xavier’s College, Sathaye College, K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce and Bhavan’s College extended their support to the agitation and joined the strike (Representational image)

A protest started by teachers of aided colleges in the state gained momentum on Monday after teachers from a few city colleges joined in the strike.

The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (MFUCTO) had launched an indefinite strike on September 25 demanding release of pending dues as well as implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. On Monday, teachers from St Xavier’s College, Sathaye College, K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce and Bhavan’s College extended their support to the agitation and joined the strike.

“We held a meeting with MFUCTO members and have decided to join in the strike from Monday. We took a few days to come to this decision as we were following the college’s academic calendar and preparing for examinations,” said Avkash Jadhav, associate professor and head of the History department of St Xavier’s College at Dhobi Talao.

“The government is pushing us to the edge. This goes on to show that the government doesn’t give enough importance to higher education. Some of us (teachers) have been discontent with the way the government has treated us,” said Jadhav.

Meanwhile, with exams going on, protesting teachers said they will continue their examination duties but will not mark their attendance on the biometric system.

Madhu Paranjape, secretary, Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU), said: “…The agitation is growing stronger with more colleges from Mumbai joining in.”

