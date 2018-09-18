More idols immersed this year than last year

In all, 8,854 household Ganesh idols were immersed in water. (File) In all, 8,854 household Ganesh idols were immersed in water. (File)

On the fifth day of the Ganesh festival, at least 9,767 Ganesh idols were immersed off the coast of Mumbai and 1,705 Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial lakes, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). .

According to BMC, there has been an increase in the number of idols as compared to last year. In all, 8,854 household Ganesh idols were immersed in water.

Devotees complained of traffic near Girgaum Chowpatty and Juhu Chowpatty when they came to immerse their idols. Rajesh Salanjkar, who had come from Kalbadevi to Girgaum, said,”It took me an hour to reach here. The entire stretch leading up to the beach was blocked,” he said, adding there were better arrangements at the beach.

“There has been an increase in the number of volunteers who helped us with the process. The arrangements at the beach looked better,” he added.

Shailaja Upkar, a Thane resident, said she immersed her home idol in an artificial lake in Thane. “As there are multiple lakes in Thane, we found the closest one for immersion.”

