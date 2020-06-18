More compensation for those affected by Nisarga: Maharashtra govt

“The cyclone has caused great damage to the orchards in Konkan. The government will formulate a policy for their revival,” he said, adding that all possible assistance will be given to Konkan. “The cyclone has caused great damage to the orchards in Konkan. The government will formulate a policy for their revival,” he said, adding that all possible assistance will be given to Konkan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the people affected by cyclone Nisarga in Konkan will be given more compensation than what was announced last week.

“The process of giving compensation to all the people affected by cyclone Nisarga has started and the administration should work on war footing to provide immediate aid to the people,” Uddhav said at a review meeting on the damage caused by the cyclone. He added that additional funds will be disbursed to give more compensation to the affected people.

“The cyclone has caused great damage to the orchards in Konkan. The government will formulate a policy for their revival,” he said, adding that all possible assistance will be given to Konkan.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also attended the meeting, said: “The elected representatives and administration should work together to ensure that the affected people receive compensation.”

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg said he has sought compensation for the orchards based on the number of trees damaged instead of aid given per hectare. “I have also demanded that private, government-aided and unaided schools, which have been damaged, be given some assistance,” said Raut, who was present at the meeting.

