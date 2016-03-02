More cheating cases reported, board credits better invigilation

Students from Thane appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Std X) examination that started on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi Students from Thane appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Std X) examination that started on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi

WITH the rise in the number of cases of copying and malpractice reported during the Higher Secondary Certificate Exam this year, the state board has claimed that its efforts to catch wrong-doers have borne fruit.

While the number of students caught in such acts dipped during the last three years, the cases reported this year until the tenth day of the exams were more than the number reported at the end of last year’s exams.

In 2013, over 1,600 cases of cheating were registered across the state. In 2014, the number of cases dropped by 50 per cent and the 2015 exams saw a further decline in the number of copying cases registered.

While last year, a total of 554 incidents of malpractice were reported in the state as against 747 in 2014, this year, a total of 630 copy cases were reported within the first ten days of the ongoing HSC exam across the state.

“Besides creating constant awareness among students about the ill-effects of cheating, the decision to rope in district collectors to ensure smooth conduct of exams also helped in reducing exam malpractices in a big way,” said Krishna Patil, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Aurangabad recorded the highest number of such cases with 291 incidents, followed by Nashik (118) Amravati (93), Nagpur (43) and Pune (34).

“Keeping in mind the information we received since last year regarding the high number of instances of copying and malpractices in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, we increased vigilance centres in these areas. We had also alerted the collector superintendent of police of these areas about the cases and about sensitive areas. Hence we managed to nab those adopting unfair means,” Patil said.

This year, the state board had 232 flying squads to conduct surprise visits in centres across the state. Of these, 110 were assigned to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

dipti.singh@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App