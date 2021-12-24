More AC local train services likely under Central Railway

Meanwhile, since ridership has been low on the Trans Harbour and Harbour lines for the AC local trains, Railways is reviewing if the services on these routes can also be transferred to Central line.

After the commissioning of fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva station, more air-conditioned local train services will be operated under the Central Railway.

Currently, there are only four local trains on the Central and Harbour lines due to space constraints.

Mumbai Live | Follow live updates

“The addition of the new train services on the central railways will only be AC in the future and it has been witnessed that the ridership of the AC local train is improving,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of the Central Railway.

The Central Railway runs 1774 local trains on the Mumbai suburban network of which 857 services (including 10 AC local train services) run on Main Line from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Karjat, Kasarat and Khopoli. A total of 614 services run on Harbour line from CSMT to Panvel (including 12 AC services), 262 (including 16 AC services) on the Trans Harbour line from Thane to Vashi while 40 trains run on the Belapur Seafood and Uran line.

Meanwhile, since ridership has been low on the Trans Harbour and Harbour lines for the AC local trains, Railways is reviewing if the services on these routes can also be transferred to Central line.