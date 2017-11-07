Mopalwar audio tapes: Voice samples sent back to FSL, now with police seal

R L Mopalwar. Pradip Das R L Mopalwar. Pradip Das

WITH THE Mumbai Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) returning the voice samples sent by the three-member committee constituted by the state government to probe the audio clips in which senior Maharashtra bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar is allegedly heard discussing a financial matter, the committee has now sent the samples again with the Mumbai Police seal on them. Sources said the FSL had refused to test the samples earlier as they did not bear the seal of either the police or the court but were sent by a ‘committee’.

“The FSL is authorised to test only those samples which are sent either by the police or a court. The said samples are required to bear the seal of either of the two. That wasn’t the case here and therefore the samples were returned…,” said a senior official privy to the matter.

After this was communicated to the three-member committee, the sources said, the samples were sent back to the FSL, but this time with the seal of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. “After it was resent with the seal of the Mumbai Police, the samples were processed and are being tested,” added the official.

Former bureaucrat Johny Joseph, who is heading the probe committee, told The Indian Express that the EOW seal was used to ensure that the probe was not delayed. “After the FSL raised a query that the samples don’t bear a seal of the police, to ensure that we don’t delay the process, the samples were sent with the EOW seal on them as one of the committee members is an officer with the EOW,” he said.

When asked if the committee could use the seal of the Mumbai Police, which is not probing the case, Joseph said, “Two of the officers are from the Mumbai Police, so it is perfectly fine to send the samples with the Mumbai Police’s seal on it.”

Asked if the committee had informed the state government of the move, Joseph added that appraising the government would have delayed the probe. “We would have spent at least eight to ten days in informing the government and awaiting their response, and therefore as the head of the committee I took the decision of sending the samples with the EOW seal on them,” he said.

“The FSL is likely to submit its report in a day or two. After studying the report, the committee will also submit its report shortly,” added Joseph.

According to the sources, since the FSL has to verify the veracity of the audio clips of alleged taped telephonic conversations between Mopalwar and detective Satish Mangle, the committee collected their voice samples after asking the two to make phone conversations separately.

“The complainant had claimed that the audio clips made public by him are telephonic conversations between him and Mopalwar. Therefore, while collecting the samples, the committee had to ensure that those are in the form of telephonic conversations, so as to enable the FSL to carry out the test that would fetch accurate reading,” added the official. “The two were asked to talk over the phone and the samples from their telephonic conversations were collected and sent. This was done in the presence of two panchas (witnesses),” added the official.

Other than Joseph, the three-member committee comprises Additional Commissioner of Police R D Shinde and Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere. The committee has been convening meetings at its south Mumbai office. They are in possession of over 35 unverified audio clips purported to be recordings of phone conversations between Mopalwar and a detective, Mangle. In one clip, a voice that is purportedly Mopalwar’s is purported to be heard making a reference regarding money to be paid at the state secretariat.

The terms of reference for the committee is to examine authenticity of the audio clip, CD and representations and suggest further action; examine whether there was a link between the allegations with the work done by Mopalwar in MSRDC in relation to the Samruddhi Corridor and similar projects handled by him; and examine the facts whether Mopalwar is an accused of the CBI and is on bail.

Mangle and his wife Shraddha were arrested by the Thane police last week in connection with a complaint filed by Mopalwar who has accused the couple of blackmailing and demanding Rs 10 crore from him.

Speaking to The Indian Express in the past, Mangle had said he was called by the committee on three different occasions between September 6 and 14 to join the investigations. “They told me that if I didn’t join the investigation, they would mention the same in their report to the state government. Since I had nothing to hide, I joined in the probe,” he had said.

During his deposition before the committee, the sources said, Mopalwar had denied all allegations against him.

On previous occasions, when The Indian Express reached out to him for a comment, Mopalwar has denied the allegations. “These forged and doctored audio clips through voice modulation are made viral by individuals who have a background of committing technical crimes like procuring call data records illegally,” he had said via a text message.

The committee has been given time till November 30 to submit its report.

