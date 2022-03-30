Month’s second period of heat wave likely to begin today, continue for 4-5 days: IMD

THE SECOND period of the heat wave in March is likely in Maharashtra from Wednesday. Under the influence of hot and dry winds from the north and northwestern regions, which are currently reeling under a heat wave, the northern parts of Maharashtra are very likely to be under the grip of a heat wave in the coming days, including isolated parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Madhya Maharashtra.

As per the IMD forecast, a heat wave spell over northwest, central (includes Vidarbha) and west India (including Konkan, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra) is likely to continue for the next 4- 5 days. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over Maharashtra during the next five days.

A yellow alert indicating a heat wave in isolated pockets in 11 of the 36 districts has been issued for March 30. The heat wave-like conditions are likely to continue in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani Hingoli, Akola, and Buldhana till April 2. Chandrapur in Vidarbha was the hottest in the state with the maximum temperature at 43.4 degrees C, followed by Akola at 43.1 degrees C.

There is no heat wave warning for Mumbai and the Konkan region. In the last 24 hours, a three-degree rise in maximum temperature was recorded in Mumbai. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees C, which was four degrees above normal. Night remained cooler in Mumbai as the normal minimum temperature of 23 degrees C was recorded on Tuesday.