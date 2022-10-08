Months of planning led to BJP forming government, says Chandrakant Patil

Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, on Friday said that the formation of the BJP-Shinde Sena government could be achieved due to months of planning.

Speaking at a party function in Pune, Patil said, “After the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP lost power despite being number the one party. It was a setback. To keep the morale high of party workers, we had to keep saying that ‘BJP will soon return to power in Maharashtra’.”The party required 40 additional MLAs to reach the half-way mark of 145 in the state Assembly.

He said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the difference between BJP and Congress was of only two seats. So, it was easy to dislodge the Congress government and get BJP back to power. In Karnataka, too, BJP required just three MLAs to dislodge the ruling Congress-JD(U) government.”

“In case of Maharashtra, the party required 40 MLAs, which was not easy. But over the months, with proper planning, it was achieved,” said Patil.

On June 20, the Shiv Sena split with 40 of its 55 MLAs defecting to the Eknath Shinde camp. It led to the formation of the BJP and Shinde Sena government.

When contacted, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “The statement is a sad comment on which way politics is heading. It is not about which party comes to power. But the manner in which the defection was planned and executed is a sad comment on politics. It shows how politics has deteriorated.”