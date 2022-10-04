In just 7 months, Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 closes in on Rs 100 crore in non-fare revenue

The newly-commissioned Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have generated non-fare revenue worth Rs 70 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and deals worth Rs 30 crore are in the pipeline, said officials. These lines will be India’s first small route metro lines to achieve this feat within the first financial year, according to officials.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) plans to award the licences for a period of up to 15 years across various streams to generate non-fare revenues worth Rs 1,500 crore.

The MMMOCL is positive about the many avenues available to generate non-fare revenues like retail, food and beverages (F&B), ATM space rentals, station and train advertising rights, and station telecom tower rights.

Officials said 80,000 sqft of commercial space at stations is available for rent across 30 stations, of which 17,500 sqft is at Andheri West alone. This space has been rented out to banks for ATMs, food & beverage outlets, and master concessionaires who will in turn rent it out to other retail and F&B outlets. Metro stations and depots are also available for film/TV/ad shoots to production houses during non-operational and non-peak hours.

Revenue generation through more sources is in the pipeline like ‘station naming & branding’ rights, optical fiber cable rights, pillar telecom rights and pillar advertising rights, according to officials.

The Mumbai Metro commissioned 18 stations on these two lines from Goregaon East (Aarey) to Dahisar to Kandivali West (Dahanukarwadi) on April 2. It plans to commission the other 12 stations by December, extending the reach to Andheri East and Andheri West and connecting with Line 1, which runs from Versova to Ghatkopar.

The Mumbai Metro expects a steady-state ridership of 9 lakh passengers per day on the completion of the entire line linking it to other metro lines, suburban railway stations, and future linkages to the airport and commercial business district of BKC.

MMMOCL chairman S V R Shrinivas said: “Maximising revenue from non-fare sources helps keep fares in check, thereby making it affordable to more passengers. This encourages the switch from private to public transport, decongests the city, reduces air pollution and makes the city more liveable.”