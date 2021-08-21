Month after woman from Nepal hit by train, body handed over to family

NEARLY A month after a 22-year-old woman from Nepal was hit by a train while searching for her mobile phone on the railway tracks and died during treatment, the government railway police (GRP) identified handed over the body to her brother on Thursday.

On July 22, the woman — Kalu Pariyar — was hit by a train between Sanpada and Juinagar railway stations.

She was on her way to Nerul to meet a friend when she accidentally dropped her phone on the railway tracks. “She got down at the railway station and was walking on the tracks searching for her phone when a speeding train hit her,” said Vishnu Kesarkar, Senior Inspector at Vashi GRP.

Pariyar was taken to Sion hospital where she gave police her details. After that, she slipped into a coma and passed away on August 2.

Police finally took help from the Nepali community in the city, who used her photo and details to make a YouTube video in a bid to find her relatives in Nepal. They also gave news on a radio channel and a news channel.

“Pariyar’s brother saw the news and contacted us. We verified his credentials and handed over the body to him on Thursday. We were thinking of performing the last rites after taking her DNA samples,” added Kesarkar.

According to police, Pariyar came to Mumbai and was doing odd jobs for a living.