Month after road cave-in, minor landslide in Malabar Hill area

Residents said after the retaining wall collapsed, mud started entering a flat on the ground floor of a two-storey building. (Representational)

A MONTH after a massive landslide led to a cave-in on BG Kher Road, intermittent rain on Wednesday morning caused a minor landslide in Khareghat Parsi Colony at Malabar Hill area damaging the ground floor flat of a residential building. No injuries were reported. A retaining wall abutting building number 5 collapsed and mud entered one of the flats on the ground floor. According to civic officials, this is the same hillock that collapsed on August 6 after heavy rain.

Residents said after the retaining wall collapsed, mud started entering a flat on the ground floor of a two-storey building. “There were no injuries, but the mud has damaged the flat and furniture. Since rain has not stopped, mud and water are still seeping into the flat. The other flat on the ground floor is not affected. There is no damage to the building’s structure,” said Bakhtiyar Vajifdar of Khareghat Colony Welfare Association, adding, “the entire flat is filled with mud up to four to five feet.”

There are six flats in the building and, except the one flat that is damaged, all other residents are back in the building. There are several buildings in the colony, all of which are more than 80 years old.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said they had instructed residents to vacate the flat on ground floor. “As a precautionary measure, we have asked residents of ground and first floors to vacate their flats. Mud is still coming out and until the rain stops, there will be further risk of landslide,” said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road).

