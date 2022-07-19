Month after MLAs’ revolt, 12 of 19 Sena MPs set to form separate group

Almost a month after revolt by the Shiv Sena’s Legislative Assembly members saw over two-third of them going with rebel leader Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP, the Sena’s Parliamentary party members are also set to switch sides.

Sena Parliamentarians and sources in the Shinde camp have confirmed that at least 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. A top source confirmed the MPs will submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha speaker in the regard.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and rebel faction leader Eknath Shinde is set to go to Delhi on Tuesday and meet the MPs who have expressed support to him. According to sources, around 12 Shiv Sena MPs are learnt to have attended a virtual meeting held by CM Shinde in Mumbai on Monday during which the decision on forming a separate group in the Lok Sabha was taken.

“A decision has been taken to form the group and make Rahul Shewale its leader. There will be meetings with CM Shinde and MPs and then an official announcement would be made in the regard on Tuesday afternoon in Delhi,” a source said.

Three MPs of the Shiv Sena – Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of the CM, Bhavana Gawali, who was under ED scanner and was removed as chief whip of Shiv Sena Parliamentary party earlier this month, and Pune MP Sanjay Mandlik – are already said to have pledged their allegiance to Shinde.

A source said that Gawali would be made the chief whip of the group while Mumbai MP Shewale its leader.

Two weeks back, the Sena had removed Gawali from the post of party’s whip, anticipating the next round of rebellion — this time among the MPs.

Meanwhile, dismissing the claims that 12 MPs would form a separate group, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “The LS Shiv Sena party is united and if anyone is having meetings with the breakaway group, then action will be taken.”