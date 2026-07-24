Month after Maharashtra TET paper leak, Mumbai’s mastermind still missing as CJP protests keep the heat on

As nationwide protests over examination irregularities continue to sweep the country, Mumbai has a flashpoint of its own. A month after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper was leaked, the police are yet to trace the man they believe masterminded it, and the state is yet to announce a fresh exam date. Student groups have used the delay to escalate their demand for School Education Minister Dada Bhuse’s resignation.

So far, the police have arrested 12 people in the case. However, the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Gupta, a former coaching class teacher facing several paper leak cases, has managed to evade arrest and is suspected to have fled the country. Nearly six lakh teacher aspirants, meanwhile, continue to await a fresh examination date and clarity on how the state plans to restore confidence in the recruitment process.

Speaking about the investigation, a senior police officer said, “We are making efforts to track down the accused, but he has so far managed to evade the police. We should be able to arrest him soon. His modus operandi is to resurface in some other part of the country with a new identity.” The police have arrested Gupta’s wife and a few others who allegedly helped him escape.

Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities.

(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Apart from Gupta, investigators are also searching for a few people who had allegedly agreed to purchase the leaked question paper but have since gone underground. “Those arrested are still behind bars, and we will file a chargesheet in the case,” the officer said.

How the leak was uncovered

The leak surfaced two days before the exam when Thane City police got a tip-off from a Bhiwandi resident who said three men had offered him a copy of the question paper. A raid confirmed the men were carrying genuine papers, leading to the arrests of Rajiv Kumar and Aakash Kumar from Bihar and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana. The state government has since formed a 20-member Special Investigation Team.

The trail led to Mahim Patran Pvt Ltd, an Agra-based printing press, where two current employees and a former employee allegedly smuggled out papers hidden inside their shoe insoles, after being cultivated by Gupta for just Rs 8,000. The papers were printed in Agra specifically to maintain secrecy, with only the head of the State Examination Council aware of the location. The breach has forced the education department to rethink its security protocols once again.

Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities.

(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Students gathered in Chembur and staged a protest near Dr. Ambedkar Garden over the NEET row, joining a growing movement demanding accountability, exam reforms, and action against alleged irregularities.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The latest breach has once again forced the education department to rethink its examination security protocols. The state had outsourced examinations to a private agency in 2017 but returned to the earlier practice of printing papers outside Maharashtra after another paper leak in 2021. Officials said the department is now exploring fresh safeguards after this arrangement too was compromised.

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Students revive demand for Bhuse’s resignation

Meanwhile, student organisations have intensified their campaign against the state government, arguing that Maharashtra’s paper leak deserves the same scrutiny that the NEET controversy has attracted nationally.

Student leaders said the demand for Bhuse’s resignation was first raised in a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during Mumbai’s first protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Azad Maidan on July 16. They said they had suspended the protest after being assured of a meeting with the Chief Minister within a week, but claim there has been no response from the government since.

“It has been exactly a week since we held the first protest in support of the CJP at Azad Maidan. We ended the protest based on the assurance that a meeting with the Chief Minister would be held within a week to discuss our demands. However, there has been no update from the government since then,” said Aamir Khan, Mumbai president of the All India Students Federation (AISF).