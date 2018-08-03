Month after her death, DCP office gets letter saying woman was murdered

The police said the woman had been found injured at Kawla Bunder in Sewri on June 25. (Representational Image) The police said the woman had been found injured at Kawla Bunder in Sewri on June 25. (Representational Image)

A month after the death of a 46-year-old woman in Sewri, the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s has received an anonymous letter stating that it was not an accident but murder. Following the incident, a murder case was registered with Sewri police on July 27. The police said the woman had been found injured at Kawla Bunder in Sewri on June 25. She was taken to JJ hospital where she was declared dead. The deceased, Mulvi Harijan, was a widow and she used to stay alone in Kawla Bundar. Her husband died eight years ago.

On June 25, Mulvi’s sister Meenal Kodi had said that she got information that Mulvi had been found in a semi-conscious state. “Harijan went to get milk in the morning on June 25, when I was informed that she was found in a semi conscious state,” Kodi had told the police. She had said that Mulvi had a fall which led to the injury.

Senior Inspector, Gajanan Kurhade, from Sewri police station, said: “We registered a case of ADR initially.” Doctors at JJ hospital had also informed the police that Mulvi died due to a deep cut in the throat. But last month, DCP Rashmi Karandikar’s office got a letter stating the death was not an accident but a murder. “After the DCP’s office received the letter, a team was sent to JJ hospital and after seeking a doctor’s second opinion, a case of murder was registered,” said an officer. Later, Kodi’s son Rakesh was picked up from Sewri and one Mamtya, from Chennai, was detained.

“Both names were mentioned in the letter. So both of them were brought to the police station,” Kurhade said. Asked about an FIR being registered after a month, he said: “We were waiting for the post-mortem reports.” The police said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App