Monsoon withdrawal begins in parts of Maharashtra

The weather bureau said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from remaining parts of the state, including Mumbai, in 24 hours. (Representational)

Monsoon withdrawal started from Vidarbha, parts of Marathwada, parts of north Madhya Maharashtra and North Konkan on Monday. “The withdrawal line passes through Dahanu, Nasik, Nanded and further into Nalgonda (Telangana),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather bureau said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from remaining parts of the state, including Mumbai, in 24 hours.

With the likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 28. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28, IMD said.

While monsoon withdrawal has begun in parts of the state, isolated thunderstorm activity, accompanied by rain, is likely to occur over the region. As per the IMD’s district forecast, light rain and thundershowers are likely in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Tuesday, while dry conditions have been forecast over the rest of the state.

Light rain was recorded in the island city on Sunday night. In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Monday, IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 10.4 mm rain. No rain was recorded on Monday. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) remained “satisfactory” on the day. According to the

System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI for PM 2.5 on Monday was 73 (satisfactory).

