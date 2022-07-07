Monsoon watch: IMD issues ‘red’ alert for Mumbai, neighbouring districts

After a brief lull on Thursday, rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts is likely to intensify on Friday. Since Monday night, the city had recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday. A red alert indicates that heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places is very likely. For the weekend, however, the ‘orange’ alert will continue to stay, indicating heavy to very heavy rains at a few places.

On Thursday, the city and its suburbs recorded a few bursts of light to moderate rainfall along with some spells of extreme showers. In nine hours ending at 5:30 pm, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 13.3 mm of rainfall while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 33.2 mm of rain.

Covering the June shortfall, on Thursday, the average seasonal rainfall crossed the 1,000 mm mark. The average seasonal rainfall for Mumbai is 2,205 mm. The total rainfall recorded in the city since June 1 stands at 1,051 mm, which is 47 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall.

The total season’s rainfall recorded at IMD Colaba was 953.2mm, 209 mm above normal.

Meanwhile, overnight downpour continued in the city even as the monsoon remained widespread and vigorous over the coastal belt of North Konkan with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls over the region. Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, IMD Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 125 mm and 110 mm of rainfall respectively.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh Coasts and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The offshore trough at mean sea level now runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast, leading to widespread heavy rainfall,” stated a forecast by the IMD.

The rains in the city have kept both the maximum and minimum temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

While the maximum temperatures have been hovering around 27 degrees, the minimum have been around 24 degrees.

Taking note of the drowning incidents over the last few days, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal directed that during the period when the IMD puts the city under ‘orange’ and ‘red’ alerts, Mumbai’s beaches shall only remain open to the public between 6 am and 10 am.