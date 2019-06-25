Monsoon to officially reach Mumbai in next 24-48 hrs: IMD

Residents can expect a relief with monsoon, though delayed, set to reach Mumbai within the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum of 2.5 mm rainfall must be recorded over a span of 24 hours for the onset of monsoon to be declared.

According to the IMD, if onset of monsoon was not officially declared on Monday, 2019 would be the most delayed to witness arrival of rains in 45 years – in 1974 monsoon had reached the city on June 28. In 2009, monsoon had hit Mumbai on June 24.

“Monsoon has arrived in the North Konkan regions and Madhya Maharashtra up to Alibaug, located south of Mumbai, and we expect adequate rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. Almost 85-90 per cent of Maharashtra has seen onset of monsoon, and even though Mumbai has seen some showers, it is not enough for us to declare the arrival of rains,” Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist with the IMD, told The Indian Express. The other areas which are yet to witness onset of monsoon are Nandurbar and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, parts of the city and its suburbs received light showers on Monday. Maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28 degrees.