Monsoon Session: Uddhav-led Sena to raise Bhandara rape in House

August 13, 2022 1:35:21 am
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday said that the party will raise the issue of rape of a 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, which will start from August 17.
A three-member delegation led party spokesperson Manisha Kaiyande had visited Nagpur last week to meet the woman in Bhandara district.
Alleging negligence by the administration, Sena leader Sushma Andhare told mediapersons, “What we saw and came to know after going there and speaking to the victim was horrible. Our fact-finding report shows that there was no Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bhandara for over six days. Why was there was no SP in the district for six days and why the victim was not provided assistance on time?”
“Why her statement was not recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, which is mandatory in case of rape. Why is the third accused not arrested yet? Also, the victim has not been given compensation,” added Andhare, who was part of the delegation.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Whom to seek answers from when there is no home minister in the state? So many cases of atrocities against women are happening and there is not a single minister in the government. This shows that the government is not serious about such issues.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh