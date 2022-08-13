scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Monsoon Session: Uddhav-led Sena to raise Bhandara rape in House

A three-member delegation led party spokesperson Manisha Kaiyande had visited Nagpur last week to meet the woman in Bhandara district.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 1:35:21 am
"Why her statement was not recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, which is mandatory in case of rape. Why is the third accused not arrested yet? Also, the victim has not been given compensation," said Sushma Andhare, who was part of the delegation.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday said that the party will raise the issue of rape of a 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, which will start from August 17.



Alleging negligence by the administration, Sena leader Sushma Andhare told mediapersons, “What we saw and came to know after going there and speaking to the victim was horrible. Our fact-finding report shows that there was no Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bhandara for over six days. Why was there was no SP in the district for six days and why the victim was not provided assistance on time?”

“Why her statement was not recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, which is mandatory in case of rape. Why is the third accused not arrested yet? Also, the victim has not been given compensation,” added Andhare, who was part of the delegation.

“Whom to seek answers from when there is no home minister in the state? So many cases of atrocities against women are happening and there is not a single minister in the government. This shows that the government is not serious about such issues.”

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:35:21 am

