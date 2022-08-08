scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, monsoon session of legislature to begin Wednesday

Sources said the Cabinet expansion will include five ministers each from the BJP as well as from the rebel camp of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 8, 2022 4:38:55 pm
The Maharashtra Assembly. (File photo: PTI)

Maharashtra on Monday issued a notice announcing that the monsoon session of the state legislature will be held from August 10 to 18. Meanwhile, officials with the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan have confirmed that they are preparing for the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony to be held on Tuesday morning.

Sources in the ruling coalition said the much-delayed expansion will include five ministers each from the BJP as well as from the rebel camp of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while a bigger expansion will take place after the monsoon session.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in on June 30, but the Cabinet expansion has been pending since then. It was speculated that the expansion was delayed due to the ongoing case of disqualification against the rebel Sena MLAs in the Shinde camp. However, both Shinde and Fadnavis have denied the same, though they refused to cite any reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra legislature secretariat has cancelled the public holiday on August 9 for preparations ahead of the monsoon session. The secretariat, in an order issued on Monday, has cancelled all holidays of employees between August 9 and 18 and has asked them to be present in office.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:13:25 pm

