Monsoon Session: Maharashtra’s tax arrears soar to Rs 89,661 crore

THE TAX arrears of the state have soared to a staggering Rs 89,661 crore, prompting the government to step up the process of recovery. The amount in arrears nearly equals the government’s budgeted development programme for 2019-20, and if realised, can wipe out the state’s fiscal deficit or gross annual borrowings, which are estimated to touch Rs 61,670 crore by March 2020.

The arrears accumulated over the past two years alone stood at Rs 37,045 crore, show official statistics disclosed by the government while presenting the Budget. Another Rs 16,422 crore in arrears, meanwhile, have been pending for more than a decade.

Of the total amount in arrears, about 74 per cent (Rs 65,908 crore) is locked in disputes. Incidentally, sales tax/value added tax (VAT) — that has now almost entirely been subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) — accounts for Rs 65,396 crore of the total outstanding.

With the advent of the GST, senior government sources said these arrears were a “massive black hole” for the state. For 2019-20, Mungantiwar again emphasised “on the need to mobilise additional resources through the recovery of pending tax collections” as part of his tax policy for the year.

Adopting a “carrot” approach to reduce litigation and settle pre-GST arrears, the government has introduced an amnesty scheme.

“We are hopeful of recovering pending taxes through the amnesty scheme,” Mungantiwar said. The Central Sales Tax has pending tax recoveries of Rs 19,545 crore in total, whereas taxes raised but not realised stood at Rs 942 crore for land revenue, Rs 1,120 crore for premiums and royalties of extractions of minor minerals, Rs 998 crore for taxes on vehicles, and Rs 588 crore for electricity duties. The total outstanding in the case of non-tax arrears, meanwhile, stood at Rs 3,864 crore.

In March 2017, the state government had first announced a road map for recovering these arrears before the GST was rolled out. Officials from the sales tax department were told to expedite appeal disposals in cases where the amounts were locked in dispute.

While officials said the initiative saw a good response from the trader community, the worry for the government is that the amount in arrears has continued to rise. The government has rolled out the amnesty. It has also increased the time limit for filing appeals and the power to remand back ex parte assessment orders.