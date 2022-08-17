Monsoon session begins today: BJP-Shinde unite to take on divided MVA

The 20-member Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seems to be bracing for a stormy Monsoon Session beginning Wednesday. Although the BJP-Shinde Sena finds itself on a firm footing on the administrative front, aggression by the Shinde camp will be the real litmus test for the government.

The BJP, which is the larger party with 106 MLAs and led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will have to play a crucial role in diffusing the discord by sending a politically right message to blunt the opposition which is already a divided house. The monsoon session will conclude on August 25. The alliance’s strategy is to put up a united front. Fadnavis said as much, “The Opposition should worry about its own divided house. We will never cover up any wrong.”

To pre-empt the Opposition attack, Shinde and Fadnavis on Tuesday sent out a strong message that nobody is above the law with the CM ordering a probe against two of his MLAs – Prakash Surve (Magathane) and Santosh Bangar (Hingoli) – for unruly behaviour, including physical assault and abusive language.

Addressing media at state guesthouse Sahyadri after the pre-monsoon session Cabinet meeting, Shinde said, “We don’t support their misbehaviour of the MLAs. A thorough investigation in the matter will be conducted. As nobody including (myself) are above the law.”

Both Surve and Bangar shot into limelight on Independence Day over their misbehaviour. In a video that went viral, Surve allegedly told party workers that if anybody troubled them, they should break their hand and he would ensure their bail. He was urging them to retaliate against Uddhav Thackeray supporters.

In Bangar’s case, he apparently hit a private caterer for supplying sub-standard food to employees under the state government’s mid-day meal scheme.

Coming as they do right ahead of the crucial monsoon session, these two incidents of the ruling party MLAs have left the coalition government embarrassed. To avoid the Opposition’s wrath in the state legislative assembly and council, Shinde has given the nod for the probe.

During the media interaction, Fadnavis highlighted the power share between BJP and the Shinde Sena being discussed endlessly and said, “There is a perception that the BJP has walked away with plum portfolios and Shinde Sena got a raw deal. This is not correct…The BJP, with 106 MLAs (plus nine Independents, taking its tally to 115), has retained the portfolios whose cumulative budget is 60 per cent.” Shinde Sena, with 50 MLAs (40 Sena rebels and ten Independents) have portfolios which account for the remaining 40 per cent.

Responding to Opposition leader Ajit Pawar’s charge that BJP-Shinde Sena alliance was reversing MVA decisions, both Shinde and Fadnavis said the decisions taken at the 11th hour and even after Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation will have to be given a re-look.

Meanwhile, in a slew of people-friendly decisions, the Cabinet on Tuesday increased the dearness allowance of government employees by 3 per cent. The decision, which will be applicable from this month, will take the dearness allowance to 34 per cent.

The government has also announced that senior citizens over 75 years of age can travel in state transport buses without charge. “The decision has been taken on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Indian independence,” said an official who attended the meeting.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to extend Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to Govindas in Dahi handi groups. “Govinda groups have long been demanding insurance cover,” the official added.