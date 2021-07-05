Mumbai confidential: Complete Makeover

On the eve of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s chamber is getting a full makeover, and so is the hall where the Cabinet meet takes place. Adorning the walls of Thackeray’s chamber are photographs by him. Thackeray is an avid aerial photographer. The office of the Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal is also being redone. All amid a financial crunch.

Homecoming

IN 2003, Nitin Jawale had hit the headlines for overcoming his humble circumstances to crack the civil services exam. He was allotted the Orissa cadre of the IAS. Jawale is now back in his home state on inter-state deputation as the managing director of SICOM. Last year, his policeman brother, who he had credited for his success, had succumbed to Covid-19, making it a homecoming tinged with sadness.

Compiled by Yogesh Naik