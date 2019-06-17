Monsoon session: 13 new Bills to be tabled, schemes for Dhangar community, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The final session of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is set to begin from Monday in which a total of 28 Bills, including 13 new, are likely to be discussed.

The three-week Monsoon Session will be the last session in the ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“Thirteen new Bills will be tabled by the government during the Monsoon session. The Budget will also be presented. We are also ready to discuss any issues the opposition wants,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing reporters.

Fadnavis said that 15 bills were already pending before the legislature —12 of them in the Legislative Assembly and three in the Legislative Council.

The chief minister also said the state government was in the process of uploading database of 1.2 crore farmers on the Union government’s portal, which will be used for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ for disbursal of funds ahead of the kharif season.

Fadnavis also rubbished the Opposition’s allegation that his government’s claims on development were “virtual” and did not reflect on the ground.

“The Opposition is cut off from the ground. Because of their perception (that the government’s functioning was virtual) they suffered such a humiliating defeat in the recently-held general elections,” Fadnavis said.

He added that his government has planned to bring in some provisions and schemes for the Dhangar community in the Budget to be presented during the session.

Members of the Dhangar or shepherd community have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community members for a long time.

A full Budget will be presented during the Monsoon Session on June 18, as the state government did not present it in the previous session in view of the general elections.

The assembly elections in the state are due in September-October this year.