Monsoon revival in Mumbai: IMD issues yellow alert; heavy rainfall in Thane, Palghar tool

So far, Mumbai has received only 34 mm rainfall in the month of September while the actual average rainfall for the month stands at 384 mm.

After a prolonged period of dry spell, Mumbai is set to witness revival of monsoon showers with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in the city as well as its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Indicating the possibility of a wet weekend, the IMD has forecast moderate showers coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds between Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists and weather experts have indicated that this could be the final heavy spell of the monsoon season in Mumbai, before the ultimate withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Athreya Shetty, an independent weather observer attributed the uptick in rain activity to a low pressure system off the Odisha coast, which is expected to become well-marked and intensity over the next couple of days.