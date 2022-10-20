Monsoon retreat may take place by end of week: Weather experts

With the city experiencing dry weather for the last two days, weather experts have said there is a chance of the monsoon retreating from Mumbai towards the end of the week.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its daily bulletin, said there is possibility of a light spell of rain accompanied with thunderstorms in the suburban belt and the island city of Mumbai during the next 48 hours.

“The monsoon will officially start to retreat from Mumbai after October 21. After the monsoon withdrawal happens, the city will experience dry weather with marginal rise in day temperature. However, the temperature may fall during the middle of November,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorology and weather expert from Skymet weathers.

A senior official from IMD said the latest spell of rain that Mumbai has experienced could be the last phase of October rains.

“It was raining because of moisture presence in the air. Since a little bit of moisture is still there, we can’t predict when the monsoon will officially start to retreat, but the current condition states that the retreat may happen by the end of this week,” said an official.