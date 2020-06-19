Monsoon rain lashes Mumbai; one dead

At Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) At Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Four days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared onset of Southwest monsoon over Mumbai, the city received widespread rainfall on Thursday. Heavy to moderate rain, accompanied by wind, lashed the city and its adjoining areas, including Thane, from Thursday afternoon.

One person died as rains lashed the city. The unidentified body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from Vihar lake by Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 11 am on Thursday. In another incident, three persons were injured after a house collapsed in Jogeshwari East. Minor waterlogging was also reported.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for Mumbai and Thane region for next four days. Over the next 24 hours, the city and its suburbs can expect cloudy conditions with intermittent rain and heavy rain at isolated places, the IMD said. K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region) of IMD, said that the reason for the rains picking pace was owing to a circulation over north Konkan and its neighbourhood. “The city is likely to see continuous rainfall activity overnight with intermittent heavy spells of rain,” said Hosalilkar.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, Santacruz recorded 36.6 mm rain while Colaba recorded 26.2 mm rain. According to the weather department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain is considered “moderate”, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm “heavy”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm “very heavy” and more than 204.5 mm “extremely heavy”. From June 1 to June 15, 8.30 am, Santacruz weather observatory recorded 247.5 mm rain.

According to the location-wise rainfall data by the civic body, Chembur fire station recorded heavy downpour at 77.45 mm of rain in 10 hours until 6 pm. Waterlogging was reported at Amar Mahal junction in Chembur. A civic official said the rainwater from low lying areas was receding and there were no traffic disruptions reported.

Three persons, including a senior citizen, sustained minor injuries after a ground-plus-one chawl structure collapsed at Jogeshwari East on Thursday afternoon. In another incident at Kurla West, a portion of the dilapidated Mehtab society collapsed. No one sustained any injury in the incident. Mehtab building has been declared dilapidated and in January this year, a major fire incident gutted 12 out of 120 rooms. Many residents had vacated the structure and at the time of the collapse, the affected portion had no inhabitants.

BMC officials said the chawl structure at Meghwadi area in Jogeshwari East collapsed, injuring its residents. The injured — Sakira Shaikh (22), Tauseef Shaikh (28) and Fatima Qureshi (60) — were taken to Cooper hospital and discharged after treatment.

The average rain recorded in Eastern suburbs in 10 hours was 52.6 mm, followed by island city at 37.43 mm while Western suburbs recorded 34.04 mm of rain. After Chembur station, Rawali camp in Matunga east recorded heavy rain at 70.59 mm, followed by rain gauge at M/west ward office at 70.09 mm of rain on Thursday. BMC on Thursday refuted claims of flooding inside the BKC Covid facility due to heavy rain. A statement released by BMC said due to leakage in tap in the washroom of the facility, there was water stagnation for a few hours which was repaired.

BMC on Thursday received 18 tree and branch fall and five short circuit complaints.

