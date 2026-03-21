Monsoon preparedness: BMC to spend Rs 144 crore to deploy 547 dewatering pumps in Mumbai

On Friday, the civic body floated a tender inviting contractors to operate and maintain dewatering pumps across the city during the monsoon.

With the city recording an increase in flood-prone sites over the past one year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to deploy 547 dewatering pumps this monsoon, marking a jump of over seven percent from the previous year when 510 such pumps were deployed to tackle flooding. The plan is estimated to cost Rs 144 crore, with the highest number of pumps to be deployed in the western suburbs.

On Friday, the civic body floated a tender inviting contractors to operate and maintain dewatering pumps across the city during the monsoon. Ahead of every monsoon, these pumps are installed across the city’s low-lying and flood-prone pockets to flush accumulated rainwater into the nearest drains.