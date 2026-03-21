Monsoon preparedness: BMC to spend Rs 144 crore to deploy 547 dewatering pumps in Mumbai

With the city recording an increase in flood-prone sites over the past one year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to deploy 547 dewatering pumps this monsoon, marking a jump of over seven percent from the previous year when 510 such pumps were deployed to tackle flooding. The plan is estimated to cost Rs 144 crore, with the highest number of pumps to be deployed in the western suburbs.
On Friday, the civic body floated a tender inviting contractors to operate and maintain dewatering pumps across the city during the monsoon. Ahead of every monsoon, these pumps are installed across the city’s low-lying and flood-prone pockets to flush accumulated rainwater into the nearest drains.
This year, BMC will install these pumps along 547 flood-prone pockets, of which 223 will be in the western suburbs, 178 in the eastern suburbs and 146 in the island city.
This marks a rise from the previous year when the BMC installed 510 pumps in the city, after the initially proposed 417 pumps proved ineffective during extreme rains that lashed Mumbai on May 26, 2025, its earliest monsoon onset in over 75 years. In 2024, the municipal body had pressed 482 dewatering pumps.
Speaking to The Indian Express, senior BMC officials attributed the need to deploy more pumps to higher demands from ward officials. “Ongoing construction at the ward level for projects like Metro, roads and bridge has increased flood-prone locations in several wards,” an official said.
Data shows Mumbai has witnessed a 10 percent spike in flood-prone locations over the past one year with 498 flooding spots identified in Mumbai this year, against 453 in the previous year. Of the total flooding spots, BMC has addressed 391 locations while 52 are slated to be remedied over the next two months before the onset of monsoon. Meanwhile, plans have been drawn to tackle the remaining 55 flooding spots of which 26 which will be addressed in coordination with railways, Metro, traffic department and MMRDA.
To tackle waterlogging in flood-prone pockets, BMC will rope in contractors for a period of two years to operate the dewatering pumps.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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