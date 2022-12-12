scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Monsoon plan: BMC to upgrade stormwater drains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to upgrade several stormwater drains (SWD) in Vikhroli, Mulund, Ghatkopar, and Kanjurmarg areas to prevent flooding in low-lying areas of eastern suburbs during monsoon.

According to BMC officials, one of the primary objectives of the project was to convert existing stormwater drains (SWDs) in these areas to box drains made with reinforced cement concrete (RCC). Senior civic officials have also mapped different low-lying areas between Mulund, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Ghatkopar which have been facing waterlogging issues for the past few years.

Civic officials said that some of these areas have old British-era SWDs, and remaining water bodies such as creeks and nullahs have been blocked due to floating materials that mainly include solid waste. Since many of these areas do not have a conventional drainage network, the BMC will create RCC drainage channels to channelise accumulated water during monsoon.

“The RCC drains will be constructed along the roadside, and the outfalls of these drains will be created near creeks or the sea, whichever is close to the area. Once the drains are completed, locals will get respite from waterlogging issues… Floating materials found on water surfaces often affect the water flow, due to which the accumulated water cannot pass. Therefore, creating these drains will make an additional outlet for flood water during monsoon,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The BMC has floated three tenders for the project, and the total cost has been pegged at Rs 38.32 crore. A contractor will be appointed for each work that will be undertaken in specific areas, said civic officials, adding that additional work like construction of footpaths, installation of thermo-mechanically tested footpaths, and repair and reconstruction of retaining walls will also be done.

According to BMC officials, they have mapped missing links of the retaining walls that need to be reconstructed. A significant proportion of people reside in slums adjoining the creeks, therefore, the BMC has batted the idea of creating drains to ensure a smooth outflow of water.

The tender clauses also stated that the contractors will also be responsible for regular desilting of the drains.

To be sure, the BMC last week floated multiple tenders amounting to Rs 46.63 crore for carrying out desilting work in multiple small drains across the eastern suburbs.

“Last year, the tenders were floated late and it took a while for the civic administration to appoint contractors and issue them work orders, so the desilting work can only begin by the middle of March. Therefore, we wanted to avoid such situations this year, and floated the tenders early… to ensure we get enough time to scrutinise bidders and are complete desilting work before March 2023,” a BMC officer had told The Indian Express.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 01:43:41 am
