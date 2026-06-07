Monsoon may remain weak across Maharashtra till June 15; farmers advised against sowing

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The southwest monsoon has entered the South Konkan region, but widespread rainfall across Maharashtra is unlikely until at least June 15, prompting the state government to advise farmers against rushing into sowing.
According to the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts till June 9. However, weather forecasts suggest that both the intensity of rainfall and the pace of monsoon advancement in other parts of Maharashtra may remain subdued over the next week.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also issued a statement on X on Sunday regarding the issue, “The agriculture department has appealed… Do not rush into sowing depending on the upcoming stormy rains. Avoid taking shelter under trees, under tin sheds, or near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines during lightning and thunder.”
Parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness cloudy conditions and scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain during the afternoon hours over the coming days. However, the rainfall is not expected to be sufficient for large-scale sowing operations.
The department has advised farmers not to begin sowing based only on forecasts of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain high across several parts of the state till at least June 12. Maximum temperatures in Vidarbha and Khandesh may cross 40 degree Celsius, while temperatures in Marathwada are likely to remain between 35 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius.
The southwest monsoon entered parts of Konkan last week, but weather officials said its progress across the rest of Maharashtra is likely to remain slow in the coming days.
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