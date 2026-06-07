Monsoon may remain weak across Maharashtra till June 15; farmers advised against sowing

The Agriculture and Disaster Management Department has advised farmers not to begin sowing based only on forecasts of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall. (File Photo)

The southwest monsoon has entered the South Konkan region, but widespread rainfall across Maharashtra is unlikely until at least June 15, prompting the state government to advise farmers against rushing into sowing.

According to the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts till June 9. However, weather forecasts suggest that both the intensity of rainfall and the pace of monsoon advancement in other parts of Maharashtra may remain subdued over the next week.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also issued a statement on X on Sunday regarding the issue, “The agriculture department has appealed… Do not rush into sowing depending on the upcoming stormy rains. Avoid taking shelter under trees, under tin sheds, or near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines during lightning and thunder.”