Monsoon to arrive in Maharashtra tomorrow, Maximum City to witness maximum rain this weekend

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Maximum City this weekend. (Express photo) The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Maximum City this weekend. (Express photo)

A day after pre-monsoon showers lashed Mumbai on Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for the Maximum City this weekend. IMD scientist Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said monsoon would reach Maharashtra and surrounding regions by Wednesday and cover the entire state by June 8.

“Monsoon is expected to reach Maharashtra and surrounding areas by tomorrow. Rainfall is expected to reach by June 7-8 in Mumbai. Heavy rain will begin from June 9-10. Our department has predicted normal monsoon this year,” Kumar said. This year, monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29.

On Monday, pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai for the second time in three days around 7 pm. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) On Monday, pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai for the second time in three days around 7 pm. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

On Monday, pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai for the second time in three days around 7 pm and three people were injured in tree-fall incidents. Waterlogging was observed in several areas of the city, which received 55 mm rainfall, even as it failed to deter enthusiastic fans who thronged the Mumbai Football Arena to see India thrash Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup.

READ | Three injured, flights & train services hit, roads waterlogged as city receives 55-mm rain

Thunder and lightning were observed throughout the city, while in south Mumbai, commuters passing through Churchgate reported dust storms blowing rocks and sand onto the road from Oval Maidan.

The IMD has forecast widely scattered rain in Konkan and South Central Maharashtra and fairly widely scattered rainfall in North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada from June 8. “This means more than 21 cm of rainfall and this is generally too much for a city like Mumbai,” Kumar said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd