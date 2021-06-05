Monsoon likely to reach Maharashtra early next week: IMD

THE SOUTHWEST monsoon is most likely to reach Goa and Maharashtra by early next week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The monsoon hit southern Kerala on Thursday.

The IMD, in its Friday forecast, said, “Monsoon is likely to further advance to remaining areas of Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa and parts of Maharashtra during the next two to three days.”

By Friday afternoon, the southwest monsoon had further advanced and covered Kerala, Lakshadweep, most parts of coastal and southern interior Karnataka, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and remaining parts of Bay of Bengal.

The normal date for monsoon onset over Goa and southern-most districts of Maharashtra is June 7. Over Mumbai, it is June 11. By mid-June, the monsoon usually covers the entire state.

Parts of the state will continue to receive pre-monsoon showers. While pre-monsoon showers were predicted for Mumbai on Friday, there was no rainfall recorded throughout the day. According to the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain is likely. High relative humidity at 83 per cent was recorded on Friday morning at Colaba station, while Santacruz observatory recorded it was and 68 per cent.

According to the district forecast issued by the IMD, thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will be experienced over Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts till Saturday. Thereafter, light rainfall will continue over these districts.