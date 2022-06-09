Monsoon in Mumbai likely to be delayed; city to witnesses pre-monsoon showers till June 15: IMD

It seems that the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official onset date of June 11 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers were recorded in the southern part of Mumbai between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in the city till June 15. Last year, by June 9, the city had already recorded over 100 mm of rain while the onset of monsoon was also declared on June 9 — two days before the official onset date of June 11.

The IMD Colaba observatory recorded 1 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. The IMD said that conditions have become favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra and some more parts of Karnataka.

The first week of June is known for significant thunder and rains which are a part of the pre-monsoon activity. However, this year, rains recorded so far are below normal with dry hot air persisting in the city. While IMD officials said that the conditions are becoming favourable, experts forecast that heavy rain activities may only pick up after June 20 in Mumbai.

The night temperature or the minimum temperature for Mumbai was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius which was the second-highest minimum temperature recorded in a decade and two degrees above normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places being very likely.