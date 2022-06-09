scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Monsoon in Mumbai likely to be delayed; city to witnesses pre-monsoon showers till June 15: IMD

Last year, by June 9, Mumbai had already recorded over 100 mm of rain while the onset of monsoon was also declared on June 9

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
June 9, 2022 9:46:24 pm
Mumbai rains, monsoon, weather forecastThe IMD Colaba observatory recorded 1 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday

It seems that the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official onset date of June 11 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers were recorded in the southern part of Mumbai between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in the city till June 15. Last year, by June 9, the city had already recorded over 100 mm of rain while the onset of monsoon was also declared on June 9 — two days before the official onset date of June 11.

The IMD Colaba observatory recorded 1 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. The IMD said that conditions have become favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra and some more parts of Karnataka.

The first week of June is known for significant thunder and rains which are a part of the pre-monsoon activity. However, this year, rains recorded so far are below normal with dry hot air persisting in the city. While IMD officials said that the conditions are becoming favourable, experts forecast that heavy rain activities may only pick up after June 20 in Mumbai.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...Premium
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
More Premium Stories >>

The night temperature or the minimum temperature for Mumbai was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius which was the second-highest minimum temperature recorded in a decade and two degrees above normal.

More from Mumbai

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places being very likely.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement