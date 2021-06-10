Monsoon covers Maharashtra, orange alert for Mumbai

The southwest monsoon covered the entire state on Thursday morning, five days after its onset over south Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Normally, the monsoon covers the entire state by mid-June.

With the strengthening of westerly winds and formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, heavy to very rainfall is forecast over coastal Maharashtra. As per the district forecast warning, orange alert with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places remains till Saturday for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Rainfall is most likely to further increase between June 13 and 14 as the IMD has issued a warning of “extremely heavy rain at isolated places” i.e., above 204.5 mm in 24 hours for Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan region. Heavy rainfall warning is issued for Madhya Maharashtra and Vidharbha till June 13.

As per the 48 hours forecast for Mumbai, moderate rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

After a day of torrential rainfall in Mumbai and Thane, moderate rain and thick cloud cover were seen on Thursday. About 46.8 mm rain was recorded in nine hours between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, taking the June rainfall tally to 473.7 mm. In the first 10 days (till 5.30 pm), Mumbai achieved 93 per cent of the average June rain (505 mm).

In one day — between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday — Mumbai received 231.3 mm rain, which is 45 per cent of its June rainfall. In the same period, Thane recorded 228 mm rain.

The IMD said that the monsoon had advanced to the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and southern Odisha on Thursday. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passed through Surat, Nandurbar, Betul, Mandla, Bilaspur, Bolangir, Puri and Bagdogra.

During the next 24 hours, the monsoon is likely to make further progress into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the rest of Odisha and the entire West Bengal