Monsoon coming, BMC to repair Mulund, BKC & Dahisar jumbo facilities in 15 days

Keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season, the BMC will carry out structural and amenity repairs at BKC, Mulund and Dahisar jumbo Covid-19 facilities in the next 15 days.

This was decided on Tuesday at a meeting between Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who supervises the creation of jumbo facilities, along with deans of all the six jumbo centres and nine departments that provide amenities to them.

While audit reports of the six centres are yet to be submitted, it was decided at the meeting that after strengthening work gets over at BKC, Mulund and Dahisar facilities, similar works will be taken up for the remaining jumbo centres – NSCI at Worli, NESCO at Goregaon and Byculla.

“Along with structural stability of these centres, civil works, including repair of ACs, toilets, floorings, drains and water connections will be undertaken. Fire and electrical audit will be undertaken and healthcare facilities spruced up,” said Jaiswal.

“Since these facilities have been in since the last one year, strengthening work is necessary,” he added.

“Although the BKC jumbo centre will not admit any new patients till repair works get over, vaccination centres will continue to operate. The vaccination centre has been shifted from the Mulund jumbo centre and the location of the centre at Dahisar is also being changed,” said Jaiswal.