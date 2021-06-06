Monsoon arrives over Pune, to reach Mumbai next week

Now that human activity is boosting levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases, the research suggests, we can expect to see the same monsoon patterns emerge. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The MET department on Sunday announced the arrival of the Southwest monsoon over Pune. By Sunday afternoon, it had covered around 30 per cent of Maharashtra and entered Pune and Raigad districts.

The Southwest monsoon is most likely to reach Mumbai only by next week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal onset date in Mumbai is June 11. For the fourth straight day, the monsoon made steady and swift progress and, as of Sunday, has reached Alibaug. This means that the onset over Mumbai will take a while unless there is an enhancement in rainfall activity combined with development of favourable conditions during the remaining hours on Sunday.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the next 24 hours.

With the monsoon now active over most of the southern districts of the state, the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Sunday till 8.30 am was — 16.3 mm in Mumbai (Santacruz), 31.9 mm in Satara, 28 mm in Mahabaleshwar, 21 mm in Sangli, 20 mm in Ratnagiri, 7.7 mm in Dahanu, 25.2 mm in Baramati and 4 mm in Solapur. No rain was recorded in the city throughout Sunday.

The monsoon hit southern Kerala on Thursday, two days behind schedule and reached Goa and southern Maharashtra on Saturday.

The onset for India is announced when certain criteria are fulfilled any time after May 10. If at least 60 per cent of 14 designated meteorological stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep report at least 2.5 mm rain for two consecutive days after May 10 and some other conditions relating to wind and temperature are also fulfilled, the onset of monsoon is said to have taken place.

The northward progression of the monsoon, after reaching Kerala coast, depends on many local factors, including creation of low-pressure areas, rainfall, wind speed and direction, type of cloud cover. The NLM is the north-most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day. On Sunday, the NLM was passing through Alibuag and Pune.

India receives over 70 per cent annual rainfall between June and September. This year, the Met department expects a normal to above normal seasonal rainfall over the country. Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall has been projected at 101 per cent of long period average.