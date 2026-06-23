Monsoon arrives in Mumbai after nearly 2-week delay

This is the city's most delayed onset in the past three years, with Mumbai previously recording a late monsoon arrival in 2023 on June 25. (Express File Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee

After a nearly two-week delay beyond its usual date of June 11, the Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced its advancement into the city and other parts of Maharashtra.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, today.”

According to scientists, conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, as well as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 2-3 days.