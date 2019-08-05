Monorail shutdown: ‘Component to power trains unavailable’

Toggle Menu
The required component is called the current collector shoes (CCS), which was previously being sourced from a UK-based vendor. The MMRDA is now sourcing it from a Pune-based vendor and is waiting for the parts to arrive.

The non-availability of a critical component required to power trains has caused the Monorail shutdown since Saturday, said MMRDA on Sunday.

The CCS plays a critical role in collecting electricity from the conductor rail on the guide-way and powers the train, which operates the monorail. The MMRDA said the life of the CCS had come down drastically from 30 to 40 days to 10 to 15 days, and that its wear and tear has worsened due to heavy rain.

