Monorail’s indigenous signalling system gets independent safety assessor certification

The MMRDA plans to start the Chembur station of the Metro line 2B (Mandale-Andheri), which will be connected with the monorail station, hoping to increase ridership on both the modes of transport. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
FIVE MONTHS after it stopped operations, the indigenously-made Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system and new rolling stock for the Mumbai monorail has got certification from an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA). This makes it for the first time that an Indian-make CBTC system will run in the country.
Bureau Veritas, a global firm in testing, inspection, and certification, has given the certification to the Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd system.
Previously, a senior MMRDA official had hinted the ISA certification was being delayed as the system had Chinese components.
While a distance still remains in the monorail being back to functioning in Mumbai, the certification makes it a step closer to being back.
A total of 10 new rakes from Medha have been being delivered incrementally for over a year. The old rakes will be integrated with the new signalling system.
An official from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which runs the monorail, said the next step is the clearance from a retired or present commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). As this is in contravention to the rules mentioned in the Indian Tramways Act, 1886, a notification from Urban Development (UD) is awaited to give its approval.
“Once a CMRS officer is appointed, inspections will continue, following which there will be some compliances required, as per usual,” said the official, refusing to date when the monorail might restart.
When it does start, another official from the MMRDA said the monorail (from Chembur to Saat Rasta) would work on a frequency of every 8 minutes, with 12 rakes in service. The MMRDA plans to start the Chembur station of the Metro line 2B (Mandale-Andheri), which will be connected with the monorail station, hoping to increase ridership on both the modes of transport.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
