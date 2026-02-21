Monorail’s indigenous signalling system gets independent safety assessor certification

The MMRDA plans to start the Chembur station of the Metro line 2B (Mandale-Andheri), which will be connected with the monorail station, hoping to increase ridership on both the modes of transport. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

FIVE MONTHS after it stopped operations, the indigenously-made Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system and new rolling stock for the Mumbai monorail has got certification from an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA). This makes it for the first time that an Indian-make CBTC system will run in the country.

Bureau Veritas, a global firm in testing, inspection, and certification, has given the certification to the Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd system.

Previously, a senior MMRDA official had hinted the ISA certification was being delayed as the system had Chinese components.

While a distance still remains in the monorail being back to functioning in Mumbai, the certification makes it a step closer to being back.